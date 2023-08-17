

Social harmony gathering held in Sirajdikhan





At that time, additional deputy commissioner Masudul Alam, upazila parishad chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed, vice chairman Moinul Hasan Nahid, women vice chairman Advocate Tahmina Akter Tuhin, assistant commissioner (Land) Umme Habiba Farzana, Mostafizur Rahman Rifat and Sirajdikhan police OC Mujahidul Islam were present, among others. A social harmony gathering was held at Sirajdikhan upazila in Munshiganj district on Thursday afternoon.The meeting was held at the upazila parishad premises with the aim of making a sectarianism free upazila where Munshiganj deputy commissioner Abu Jafar Ripon was present as the chief guest with the upazila nirbahi officer Shariful Alam Tanveer in the chair.Munshiganj police super Aslam Khan was present as the keynote speaker at the programme conducted by upazila primary education officer Belayet Hossain.At that time, additional deputy commissioner Masudul Alam, upazila parishad chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed, vice chairman Moinul Hasan Nahid, women vice chairman Advocate Tahmina Akter Tuhin, assistant commissioner (Land) Umme Habiba Farzana, Mostafizur Rahman Rifat and Sirajdikhan police OC Mujahidul Islam were present, among others.

