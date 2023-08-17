Video
Thursday, 17 August, 2023
AL turns country into family property: GM Quader

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 5:26 PM  Count : 250
Observer Online Report

Ruling Awami Legaue (AL) has turned the country into a property of a family, Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader has said.

GM Quader said that one-party rule system has been established in the country.

“They (Awami League) made the country a property of family. General people are becoming the victims of disparity, he said while addressing at a discussion arranged by the party’s Dhaka city north unit on Thursday.

GM Quader said, “All citizens bring under surveillance by deploying detective members across the country. Country has turned into a prison in the name of smart Bangladesh.”
He said a free and fair election is needed to bring peace in the country.

The JaPa chairman said, “A disparity is continuing in the country. Administration becomes the muscle men of the ruling party. They are ruling and repressing the country by creating disparity.”

Voting rights of the people are being snatched, said GM Quader adding that main spirit of the Liberation War is being destroyed by what they are doing in the name of the spirit of independence and Liberation War.

He said, “People’s normal rights are being undermined. There is no political right of people.”

GM Quader said Corruption is now at every sphere of the society.

He said government has ruined the economy of the country.

