Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 9:01 PM
10 killed in light plane crash on street in Malaysia

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 5:24 PM  Count : 199
Observer Online Report

A light plane crashed into a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said.

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motocycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane," Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.


