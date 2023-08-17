10 killed in light plane crash on street in Malaysia



A light plane crashed into a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said.





"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motocycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane," Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.





