Youth jailed for posting woman’s obscene photos on social media A Laxmipur court has sentenced a youth to five years in jail in a case filed for sharing obscene photos of a woman on social media in Kamalnagar upazila of Laxmipur.





Laxmipur District and Sessions Court Judge Md Rahibul Islam passed the judgment on Thursday in presence of the convict. It also fined the convict Tk 20, 000, in default, he will have to suffer six more months in jail.







According to the prosecution statement, Monir, who had a telecom business at local Chowdhury Bazar, took some personal photos of the woman and her husband during the servicing the phone, at the end of 2021.





On February 4 in 2022, the accused shared the photos on social media from two Facebook IDs.













The convict was Monir Hossain, 31, of Charlorence village in the upazila.Monir threatened her that he would spread the photos on social media and realised some money from her.Later, the victim filed a case under Pornography Control Act against the youth with Kamalnagar police station on February 10 of the same year.