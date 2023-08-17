

Apple will release four iPhone 15 models next month





One of the 6.1-inch iPhones will be the standard iPhone 15, while one of the 6.7-inch models will be an iPhone 15 "Plus." The other 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhones will be higher-end and more expensive "Pro" models, and they could be even pricier this year.





Rumors so far suggest we can expect a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port on all of the iPhone 15 models, and the Dynamic Island is going to be available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. That means Apple will be doing away with the notch that it has used since the iPhone X for the flagship iPhone lineup for a sleeker, less intrusive design.



Apple plans to use Qualcomm modem chips for the new devices as its own modem chips that are in development aren't quite ready, plus we are expecting new UWB chips for integration with the Vision Pro headset. The standard iPhone 15 models will get an upgrade to the A16 chip that was in the iPhone 14 Pro models, while the iPhone 15 Pro models will use faster and more efficient 3-nanometer A17 chips. Pro models are also expected to see an upgrade to titanium frames, slimmer bezels, and some minor design changes with more curved device edges, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to get periscope lens technology for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Apple is planning to release a total of four iPhone 15 models in the same sizes as the iPhone 14 models, including two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch iPhones.One of the 6.1-inch iPhones will be the standard iPhone 15, while one of the 6.7-inch models will be an iPhone 15 "Plus." The other 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhones will be higher-end and more expensive "Pro" models, and they could be even pricier this year.As with the iPhone 14/14 Pro lineup, the best features will be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models to make the extra cost worth it.Rumors so far suggest we can expect a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port on all of the iPhone 15 models, and the Dynamic Island is going to be available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. That means Apple will be doing away with the notch that it has used since the iPhone X for the flagship iPhone lineup for a sleeker, less intrusive design.Apple plans to use Qualcomm modem chips for the new devices as its own modem chips that are in development aren't quite ready, plus we are expecting new UWB chips for integration with the Vision Pro headset. The standard iPhone 15 models will get an upgrade to the A16 chip that was in the iPhone 14 Pro models, while the iPhone 15 Pro models will use faster and more efficient 3-nanometer A17 chips. Pro models are also expected to see an upgrade to titanium frames, slimmer bezels, and some minor design changes with more curved device edges, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to get periscope lens technology for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Pricing on the iPhone 15 models is expected to remain the same, with the standard entry-level 6.1-inch device starting at $799 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899.



This roundup covers everything that we've heard about the iPhone 15, and full overview of the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models can be found in our separate iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max roundup.



Color Options



The iPhone 15 models could be available in dark pink and light blue color options. Apple often offers the standard iPhone models in a range of bright colors, and this year is no exception.



Apple will release four iPhone 15 models next month

Pricing on the iPhone 15 models is expected to remain the same, with the standard entry-level 6.1-inch device starting at $799 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899.This roundup covers everything that we've heard about the iPhone 15, and full overview of the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models can be found in our separate iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max roundup.The iPhone 15 models could be available in dark pink and light blue color options. Apple often offers the standard iPhone models in a range of bright colors, and this year is no exception. The bright pink and blue shades are likely to be available alongside the standard black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) color options that have been made available in prior years.



Phone 15 Pro Exclusive Design



While all iPhone 15 models are going to adopt the USB-C port, there are some design changes that are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.



Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature thinner, more curved bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, which can be seen in renders of the device created based on circulating details. These deeper curves will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models, and the iPhone 15 models will continue to look like the iPhone 14 models with flatter edges, an aluminum frame, and a glass front and back. We are not expecting the same slimmer bezels for the standard iPhone 15 models.



Qualcomm Modem Chips



Apple will use Qualcomm's 5G modem chips for the 2023 iPhone 15 lineup, as it has done since 5G iPhones were introduced. There were rumors suggesting that Apple could use its own in-house modem chips as soon as 2023, but the technology won't be ready until 2024 at the earliest.



All iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will use the same Qualcomm modem chip, likely the X70. Qualcomm's X70 chip offers improved AI for faster processing speeds, a better coverage range, improved signal, lower latency, and up to 60 percent improved power efficiency.



SIM Card Tray



Apple with the launch of the iPhone 14 models removed the SIM card tray in devices sold in the United States. With the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, the SIM tray could be removed in additional countries.



Rumors right now suggest that it will be eliminated in France, and if that's the case, it could be removed in iPhones sold in other countries sold in Europe like Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the UK.



Wi-Fi 6E and UWB



Leaked iPhone 15 Wi-Fi chip diagrams confirm that Apple is upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E, but it is a feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature Wi-Fi 6E, but the standard iPhone 15 models will continue to use Wi-Fi 6.



RAM



The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature 6GB RAM, which is the same amount of RAM that is in the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.



Repairability



Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be easier to repair this year. With the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple added a chassis redesign that makes them easier to open for swapping the back glass.



Pricing



Apple might raise the price for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Price increases have also been suggested by analyst Jeff Pu, who believes Apple could price the iPhone 15 Pro starting at $1,099, up from the $999 of the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max would be priced starting at $1,199 if Pu's prediction is accurate. Another analyst has suggested the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a starting price that is up to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.



No pricing increase is expected for the standard iPhone 15 models, and the entry level iPhone 15 model should be priced starting at $799.



Release Date



The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be unveiled at a September event, which is expected to be held on either Tuesday, September 12. With that timing, pre-orders would take place on Friday, September 15, with a launch to follow on Friday, September 22.



Beyond the iPhone 15



Apple is already working on the iPhone 16 lineup, expected to come out in 2024. As with the iPhone 15 lineup, many of the changes will be aimed primarily at the iPhone 16 Pro models. We could see larger display sizes, a faster A18 chip, Wi-Fi 7 support, and a new 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera.



END/macrumors.com/SZA