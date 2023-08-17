BOU’S HSC exam on August 25 postponed

One of the HSC exams of Bangladesh Open University (BOU), which was scheduled to be held on August 25, has been postponed due to heavy rains and natural calamities.









The examination now will be held on October 10, says a press release issued on Thursday.





Other examinations will be held as per the pre-announced schedule.





Besides, the examination department asked to complete the practical examination between October 7 and 14.











NY





