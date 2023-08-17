Video
Thursday, 17 August, 2023
Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari split

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 4:48 PM  Count : 169
Observer Online Desk

Pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage

Pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage


Pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage, according to US media reports, reports BBC.

The couple have separated after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating, reports TMZ.
TMZ reports that there's been "deep trouble" with the couple's union for months ... Sam wasn't sleeping at the house much, and we're told Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches.

The couple first met on the set of a Spears music video in 2016, and were married in a small but star-studded ceremony in June 2022.

Asghari, 29, supported Spears, 41, through her mental health treatment and the end of her conservatorship.

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari split


But rumours of their marital struggles have been splashed across US tabloids.

Representatives for Spears and Asghari have not yet commented.

TMZ first broke the news and a source confirmed to the Associated Press news agency that Asghari had filed for divorce.

The Iranian-American model and fitness trainer met Spears while she was shooting the video for her song Slumber Party.

He played a key role during her conservatorship fight with father Jamie, sporting a Free Britney T-shirt on Instagram before a crucial court hearing.

Asghari proposed to Spears at their home in September 2021.

While engaged, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together, but later said there had been a miscarriage.

Their wedding, at the superstar's home in Thousand Oaks, California, was an intimate and lavish affair attended by celebrities including Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

But the two were recently spotted not wearing their wedding rings in public.

Spears has not yet addressed the reported split on social media. Her most recent Instagram post, published after the news surfaced, only discussed her plans to buy a horse.

The separation comes as Spears prepares to publish her memoir - The Woman in Me - this October.

She was previously married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and rapper Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She has two children with Federline.

