Free primary textbooks to be sent to upazilas by Nov

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 4:34 PM
Observer Online Report

Free primary textbooks to be sent to upazilas by Nov

Free primary textbooks to be sent to upazilas by Nov

The new textbooks for the year 2024 would be sent to the upazilas across Bangladesh within this November.

The textbooks for the classes II and Class III fFor 2024 have been prepared following the new national curriculum, said primary and mass education ministry secretary Farid Ahmed on Thursday while attending a workshop held in Cox’s Bazar virtually, said a press release issued by the ministry.

The official said that the new textbooks will be handed over to all the students of primary level on the first day of 2024.

He also informed that in 2025, the textbooks for the classes of IV and V would be prepared following the new curriculum.


NY


« PreviousNext »

