Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 9:00 PM
Home Countryside

Man gets death sentence for killing wife in Jamalpur

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 4:28 PM
Observer Correspondent

A court in Jamalpur district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for burning his wife to death at Dewanganj upazila in 2020 in the district.

Jamalpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Rafiqul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict was Shubhon Ahmed, hailed from Myamensingh city.

Advocate Akram Hossain, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on July 1, 2020, Shubhon Ahmed poured petrol on his wife Yasmin Akter's body and set her on fire due to a family dispute.

Local people rescued her in critical condition and took to Dewanganj Upazila Health Complex
where doctors referred her to Dhaka.

Later, Yasmin died on July 13, 2020 while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.

The victim's elder sister Hajera Begum filed a murder case with Dewanganj Police Station as a plaintiff in the incident.

After investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against the accused to the court.

The court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of the witnesses.

ZJ/SR


« PreviousNext »

