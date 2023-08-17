Man gets death sentence for killing wife in Jamalpur







Jamalpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Rafiqul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict was Shubhon Ahmed, hailed from Myamensingh city.

Advocate Akram Hossain, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on July 1, 2020, Shubhon Ahmed poured petrol on his wife Yasmin Akter's body and set her on fire due to a family dispute.



Local people rescued her in critical condition and took to Dewanganj Upazila Health Complex

where doctors referred her to Dhaka.



Later, Yasmin died on July 13, 2020 while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.



The victim's elder sister Hajera Begum filed a murder case with Dewanganj Police Station as a plaintiff in the incident.



After investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against the accused to the court.



