Seventeen Covid-19 cases reported in a day Seventeen more Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.





Some 1, 333 samples were tested and the daily case test positivity dropped to 1.28 per cent from Wednesday 2.46 per cent.





With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,045,120, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,476 as no new fatalities were reported.



