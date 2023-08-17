Member of dope gang held at Dhaka airport Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested a suspected member of a dope gang at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Wednesday night.





The arrestee was identified as Md Mamun, 31, of Kishoreganj district.





Additional superintendent of APBn, Mohammad Ziaul Haque, said they had received two complaints against dope gangs. After investigation, the APBn members identified Mamun.





He said one complaint filed on August 6. It mentioned that Mamun reportedly looted the valuables of one Dubai returnee Ajit Sarkar after giving him sedative-laced juice.





In same way on August 13, Mamun in the guise of a passenger met Yeasin Arafat, who returned from Doha, looted valuables after giving them sedatives





