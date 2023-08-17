Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear







A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered to publish an advertisement asking eight fugitive accused to appear in AL leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Preeti murder case.





Passing its order, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury fixed October 8 to submit a report in this regard as police failed to submit report today.





Following that, the court ordered to publish a notice in newspaper.

On Wednesday, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Farah Deeba Chanda sent Maruf Ahmed Mansur, councillor of Ward No. 10 under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Awami League leader, to jail, nstead of granting bail.





The eight fugitive accused are Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League organising secretary Ashraf Talukder, underworld's top terror Jishan Ahmed Montu, Freedom Manik alias Zafar, Rifat Hossain, Sohel Rana, Ward Jubo League's former secretary Aminul, Shamsul Haider Ujjal and Ward No. 11's former president Kamruzzaman Babul.





Earlier on June 5 last, Detective Branch (DB) inspector and investigation officer of the case Yasin Sikder filed a charge-sheet against 33 accused including Dhaka City South AL organising secretary Ashraf Talukder. Accepting the chargesheet on July 20, the court issued arrest warrant against nine accused including Maruf.





Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel thana Awami League, was on his microbus destined for his Khilgaon home on the night of March 24, 2022. He was shot dead by a masked assailant near Bata showroom adjacent to Islami Bank in the capital's Shahjahanpur area at about 10:15pm after his vehicle got stuck in traffic jam.



Rickshaw passenger 19-year-old Samia Afran Preeti was also got shot by stray bullets and died on the spot. Tipu's driver Munna got shot on his hand in the incident.





Being the plaintiff, Tipu's wife DSCC reserved councilor Farhana Islam Dolly filed a murder case with Shahjahanpur Police Station where she made unidentified people accused.





TF



