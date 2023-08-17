Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 9:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 3:34 PM  Count : 298
Observer Online Report

Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear

Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear



A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered to publish an advertisement asking eight fugitive accused to appear in AL leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Preeti murder case.

Passing its order, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury fixed October 8 to submit a report in this regard as police failed to submit report today.

Following that, the court ordered to publish a notice in newspaper.
On Wednesday, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Farah Deeba Chanda sent Maruf Ahmed Mansur, councillor of Ward No. 10 under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Awami League leader, to jail, nstead of granting bail.

The eight fugitive accused are Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League organising secretary Ashraf Talukder, underworld's top terror Jishan Ahmed Montu, Freedom Manik alias Zafar, Rifat Hossain, Sohel Rana, Ward Jubo League's former secretary Aminul, Shamsul Haider Ujjal and Ward No. 11's former president Kamruzzaman Babul.

Earlier on June 5 last, Detective Branch (DB) inspector and investigation officer of the case Yasin Sikder filed a charge-sheet against 33 accused including Dhaka City South AL organising secretary Ashraf Talukder. Accepting the chargesheet on July 20, the court issued arrest warrant against nine accused including Maruf.

Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel thana Awami League, was on his microbus destined for his Khilgaon home on the night of March 24, 2022. He was shot dead by a masked assailant near Bata showroom adjacent to Islami Bank in the capital's Shahjahanpur area at about 10:15pm after his vehicle got stuck in traffic jam.

Rickshaw passenger 19-year-old Samia Afran Preeti was also got shot by stray bullets and died on the spot. Tipu's driver Munna got shot on his hand in the incident.

Being the plaintiff, Tipu's wife DSCC reserved councilor Farhana Islam Dolly filed a murder case with Shahjahanpur Police Station where she made unidentified people accused.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
Woman injured in Jurain explosion dies
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
Water levels in 55 rivers rise, 52 fall
AL turns country into family property: GM Quader


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft