

KMCH intern doctors continue work abstention; 2 arrested



The intern doctors of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) continued their indefinite work abstention for the fourth day on Thursday, demanding the arrest of attackers who clashed with students of the college.

The drug stores in front of the hospital are also on strike demanding the same. This has added to the suffering of the patients and their relatives, reports UNB.





After the case was filed, Mahmudur Rahman Biplob, 30, owner of Biplob Pharmacy and Mir Bayezid, 20, an employee of Abid Pharmacy, were arrested early Thursday.



The Intern Doctors' Council of Khulna Medical College Hospital has been observing an indefinite work abstention since Monday night.



The president of the council, Saiful Islam, has announced that they will continue the strike till their demands are met.



He said 14 to 15 of them were injured in the attack. The students of Khulna Medical College continued their class boycott for the second day, demanding the arrest of the attackers.



They started their hunger strike in front of the emergency department of the hospital at noon today.



On the other hand, 90 medicine shops in front of Khulna Medical College have been closed since the clash. The Khulna chapter of Bangladesh Chemist and Druggists Association has decided to continue the strike until the medical students who they say "attacked the shopkeepers" are arrested. SM Kabir Uddin Bablu, vice-president of the association, said 10 to 12 shop owners and employees were injured in the attack.

The drug stores in front of the hospital are also on strike demanding the same. This has added to the suffering of the patients and their relatives, reports UNB.Meanwhile, in the matter of attacks on students, KMCH Secretary Moniruzzaman filed a case with Sonadanga Model Police Station on Wednesday night. Four people and 50 pharmacy traders have been named as accused in the case.After the case was filed, Mahmudur Rahman Biplob, 30, owner of Biplob Pharmacy and Mir Bayezid, 20, an employee of Abid Pharmacy, were arrested early Thursday.The Intern Doctors' Council of Khulna Medical College Hospital has been observing an indefinite work abstention since Monday night.The president of the council, Saiful Islam, has announced that they will continue the strike till their demands are met.He said 14 to 15 of them were injured in the attack. The students of Khulna Medical College continued their class boycott for the second day, demanding the arrest of the attackers.They started their hunger strike in front of the emergency department of the hospital at noon today.On the other hand, 90 medicine shops in front of Khulna Medical College have been closed since the clash. The Khulna chapter of Bangladesh Chemist and Druggists Association has decided to continue the strike until the medical students who they say "attacked the shopkeepers" are arrested. SM Kabir Uddin Bablu, vice-president of the association, said 10 to 12 shop owners and employees were injured in the attack.

Director of Khulna Medical College Hospital Md Robiul Hossain said a model pharmacy will be started in the hospital soon as per the demands of the students. He spoke to the authorities concerned about the arrest of the attackers and setting up of a police outpost within the hospital.



Deputy Commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police Tajul Islam said police have been deployed in front of the hospital to control the situation.



Meanwhile, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Khulna-2 MP Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel visited the injured students at the hospital on Wednesday night. They assured the students that they have directed the police administration to arrest the attackers.



On Monday Hasan Ferdous, a medical college student, went to Biplob Medicine Corner in front of KMCH to buy medicines. At one point, shopowner Biplob insulted him, he said. Later Hasan went back to the campus and informed other students about the matter. The students went to the drug store, and a clash ensued between them and the medicine traders.

TF

Director of Khulna Medical College Hospital Md Robiul Hossain said a model pharmacy will be started in the hospital soon as per the demands of the students. He spoke to the authorities concerned about the arrest of the attackers and setting up of a police outpost within the hospital.Deputy Commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police Tajul Islam said police have been deployed in front of the hospital to control the situation.Meanwhile, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Khulna-2 MP Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel visited the injured students at the hospital on Wednesday night. They assured the students that they have directed the police administration to arrest the attackers.