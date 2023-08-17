Video
Tafsirul, who threatened BSMMU doctor, a Shibir activist: RAB

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 1:21 PM  Count : 363
Observer Online Report

Arrested Tafsirul Islam, who threatened BSMMU doctor Prof SM Mustafa Zaman, is an active member of Shibir, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said.

Tafsirul's father Rafiqul Islam Rafi is also an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami. Rafi is an accused in a number of cases and also served jail term.

Tasfirul threatened the physician from his personal anger.
RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed the information in a press briefing on Thursday after arrested Tasfirul from Jhenidah's Maheshpur upazila on Wednesday night.

He said, "Sayeedi's family expressed satisfaction with his treatment. But those will be brought to the brook who are threatening Dr Mustafa Zaman. RAB is working to bring the culprits to justice."

War crime convict Delawar Hossain Sayedee was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital on August 13 after he fell sick. He breathed his last around 8:40pm on August 14 under cardiology department chairman Prof Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed. Prof SM Mustafa Zaman was also the members of Sayeedi's medical board.

After the death of the Jamaat leader, Dr Mustafa Zaman has received death threats from certain individuals on his messenger. Later on Tuesday night, he filed a general diary (GD) with Dhanmondi Police Station.

