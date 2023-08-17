Video
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:36 PM
Observer Online Report

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has summoned Dianjpur municipality mayor Syed Jahangir Alam for his 'indecent remarks' on Justice M Enayetur Rahim.

He has been asked to appear in-person in the court by 9:00am on August 24 to explain over the issue.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order on Thursday after a hearing on a petition.
The top court also issued a contempt of court notice against the mayor.

The BTRC chairman has been directed to remove the video, containing the matter, from YouTube.

A contempt of court petition against mayor Jahangir Alam has been filed for his indecent comments on Justice M Enayetur Rahim on YouTube. Four lawyers filed the petition on August 3. He made the remarks over BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's verdict.

