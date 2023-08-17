Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

PM rolls out universal pension scheme

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 11:41 AM  Count : 352
Observer Online Desk

PM rolls out universal pension scheme

PM rolls out universal pension scheme


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated the much-talked-about Universal Pension Scheme to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under the scheme.
 
She initially opened the pension scheme - Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi--- joining the inaugural programme virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the morning, BSS reports.
 
After launching the scheme, the premier said, "We opened the Universal Pension Scheme in the Month of Mourning. Initially four schemes out of six were inaugurated today as two other schemes will be launched later".

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be happy from heaven seeing that her government is trying to give his people a beautiful and improved life, for which, he dedicated his entire life, she said.

The prime minister also exchanged views with the local public representatives, government officials and beneficiaries as three districts - Gopalganj, Bagerhat and Rangpur - and Consulate General of Bangladesh, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia- were connected to the event through a video conference.
 
The Pragati scheme will be applicable for private job holders, the Surokkha for self-employed persons, the Samata for low-income people and the Prabashi scheme for expatriate Bangladeshis.
 
The main target of the universal pension scheme is to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under its coverage and they will enjoy a lifetime pension facility after being their age 60.
 
The age limit for pension scheme was initially fixed at 50 years which was later revised. The people above 50 years also can enjoy pension facility after paying installments for 10 consecutive years.
 
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder also spoke.
 
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function while Senior Secretary of the Finance Division Fatima Yasmin gave the address of welcome.
 
A video documentary on the Universal Pension Scheme was also screened on the occasion.

TF

Related Topics

PM   Pension scheme  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
Woman injured in Jurain explosion dies
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
Water levels in 55 rivers rise, 52 fall
AL turns country into family property: GM Quader


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft