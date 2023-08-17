Video
Home Education

'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 11:36 AM  Count : 366
Observer Online Report

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the results of this year's HSC examinations will be published together, though Chittagong, Madrasa and Technical Education Boards will start 10 days later.

"HSC exams were scheduled to begin across the country on August 17. But due to natural disaster, the three boards' exams will begin from August 28. But the results of all boards will be published within 60 days," minister Dipu Moni said this to media after visiting Tejgaon HSC examination centre on Thursday morning.

She said, "We will try to take next year's SSC exams in February and HSC exams in April." 
Special arrangements have been taken at all centres for dengue patients, she added.

HSC and equivalent examinations under eight boards began today. The three other boards will begin exams after 10 days.

HSC   Dipu Moni  




