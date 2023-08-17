HSC exam under 8 boards begin

File photo





This year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination under eight boards began on Thursday (August 17) across the country.





Students sat for Bangla first paper exam on the first day, from 10am. Like the previous years, students entered their respective exam halls 30 minutes before the exam starts.







A total of 11,08,594 students will sit for the HSC exams; 98,031 for Dakhil; and 1,52,717 for vocational tests under the technical education board. A total of 13,59,342 students have registered for the HSC and equivalent exams. Of them, 6,88,887 are boys and 6,70,455 are girls.





The exams under flood-ravaged Chattogram, and madrasa and technical boards will begin 10 days later.





According to the routine, HSC written exams will continue till September 25, while practical exams will be held from September 26 to October 4.





