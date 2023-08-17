Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases







Six cases have, so far, been filed with Cox's Bazar Police Station accusing around 12,000 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists over clashes with police centring the gayebana janaza of convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi.





Of the cases, police filed five cases under Special Power Act and obstructing police to perform their duties; and deceased Mohammad Foekan's wife filed a murder case.





Superintendent of Cox's Bazar police Md Mahafuzul Islam confirmed this on Wednesday night.

He said a chase and counter took place between Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists and police in front of Cox's Bazar Government College on Tuesday (August 15) afternoon after the janaza of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi. They also attacked on police members and vandalised vehicles.









On Tuesday night, four other cases were filed. Later on Wednesday afternoon two cases were filed--one was filed by Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station SI Shah Newaz against 2,200 people, including 16 named persosns.On Tuesday night, four other cases were filed.





TF



