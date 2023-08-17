Dhaka asked to close two accounts with Myanmar banks under US sanctions







The US Embassy in Dhaka wrote a letter to Bangladesh's foreign ministry, asking for closing the accounts of Sonali Bank in those banks. The foreign ministry forwarded the letter to Sonali Bank and advised it to take necessary measures, according to the Foreign Ministry.



Sonali Bank has $17,000 in deposits with Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and $200,000 with Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank.

"The money is now frozen, they cannot withdraw or transfer the amounts," Sonali Bank officials told media.



Sonali Bank, a state-owned bank, has closed its accounts in two banks in Myanmar that are currently under sanctions from the US government.



Sonali Bank has deposits of $100,000 from Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and $1 million from Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank. The Myanmar government is now trying to withdraw the amounts, and the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka has also held a meeting with Sonali Bank to this end, the official said.



The Bangladesh Bank has suggested that Sonali Bank does not transfer the money right now.



In June, the US imposed sanctions on the state-owned Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and the state-owned Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.



Sonali Bank has sought instructions from the Bangladesh Bank on the issue. But the central bank has not issued any clear decisions yet.



Immediately after the letter from the US Embassy, the Dhaka office of the US multinational financial services company JPMorgan also sent a letter to Sonali Bank, asking for information about its accounts in banks under sanctions across the world and the latest status of transactions with them.



JPMorgan works as a partner of Sonali Bank in various fields of international transactions, such as payment settlement and letters of credit confirmation.



Bangladesh's bilateral trade with Myanmar is not big.



Bangladesh imports timber, frozen fish, ginger, onions, betel nut, woollen brooms, coconuts, pickles, dried fruits, cane, tamarind seeds, pulses, and chickpeas from Myanmar under the border trade between the two countries.



On the other hand, the exports from Bangladesh to Myanmar are potatoes, biscuits, hosiery and plastic products.



On the other hand, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bank, in the fiscal 2020-21, Bangladeshi businessmen imported products worth Tk1,409 crore (equivalent to about $130 million as per the current dollar rate) from Myanmar.



According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh exported merchandise worth nearly $3.9 million to Myanmar in 2021-22.



Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the US has imposed sanctions on several Russian banks and individuals. Since then, it has become difficult to do direct business with Russia from Bangladesh.



Bangladeshi banks used to have correspondent banking with sanctioned banks and had more transactions, which is not happening now. The US has imposed sanctions on some institutions and individuals in Russia's ally Belarus as well.



The United States has requested Bangladesh to close its accounts in two banks in Myanmar that are currently under sanctions from the US government.The US Embassy in Dhaka wrote a letter to Bangladesh's foreign ministry, asking for closing the accounts of Sonali Bank in those banks. The foreign ministry forwarded the letter to Sonali Bank and advised it to take necessary measures, according to the Foreign Ministry.Sonali Bank has $17,000 in deposits with Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and $200,000 with Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank."The money is now frozen, they cannot withdraw or transfer the amounts," Sonali Bank officials told media.Sonali Bank, a state-owned bank, has closed its accounts in two banks in Myanmar that are currently under sanctions from the US government.Sonali Bank has deposits of $100,000 from Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and $1 million from Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank. The Myanmar government is now trying to withdraw the amounts, and the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka has also held a meeting with Sonali Bank to this end, the official said.The Bangladesh Bank has suggested that Sonali Bank does not transfer the money right now.In June, the US imposed sanctions on the state-owned Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and the state-owned Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.Sonali Bank has sought instructions from the Bangladesh Bank on the issue. But the central bank has not issued any clear decisions yet.Immediately after the letter from the US Embassy, the Dhaka office of the US multinational financial services company JPMorgan also sent a letter to Sonali Bank, asking for information about its accounts in banks under sanctions across the world and the latest status of transactions with them.JPMorgan works as a partner of Sonali Bank in various fields of international transactions, such as payment settlement and letters of credit confirmation.Bangladesh's bilateral trade with Myanmar is not big.Bangladesh imports timber, frozen fish, ginger, onions, betel nut, woollen brooms, coconuts, pickles, dried fruits, cane, tamarind seeds, pulses, and chickpeas from Myanmar under the border trade between the two countries.On the other hand, the exports from Bangladesh to Myanmar are potatoes, biscuits, hosiery and plastic products.On the other hand, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bank, in the fiscal 2020-21, Bangladeshi businessmen imported products worth Tk1,409 crore (equivalent to about $130 million as per the current dollar rate) from Myanmar.According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh exported merchandise worth nearly $3.9 million to Myanmar in 2021-22.Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the US has imposed sanctions on several Russian banks and individuals. Since then, it has become difficult to do direct business with Russia from Bangladesh.Bangladeshi banks used to have correspondent banking with sanctioned banks and had more transactions, which is not happening now. The US has imposed sanctions on some institutions and individuals in Russia's ally Belarus as well.