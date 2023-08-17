Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sayeedi's doc Prof Zaman receives death threat

Home Minister terms it as Jamaats terrorist activities

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent


Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's (BSMMU) doctor Prof SM Mostofa Zaman, who was the member of war crimes convicted Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi's medical board, has received a death threat.

Following the threat, BSMMU cardiology department professor Zaman filed a general diary (GD) with Dhanmondi Police Station on Tuesday night, duty officer of the police station Sub Inspector (SI) Moazzem Hossain confirmed.
In the GD, Prof Zaman said, "Certain individuals are spreading misinformation against me on social media and YouTube from different IDs. They are giving intimidation and death threats on my
messenger."

Parvez Islam, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station, said  police would investigate the issue with the court's permission.

While addressing a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal termed the threatening to kill the BSMMU physician is a reflection of Jamaat's terrorist attitude.

Besides, while addressing the Mourning Day discussion marking 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at North South University (NSU) auditorium in Dhaka, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said, "BSMMU doctor SM Mostafa Zaman came to me last night (August 15) and explained everything. He provided treatment to Sayeedi who was sentenced to life imprisonment."

The Minister said Jamaat always thinks negative, adding, "The fact that they always think of terrorism and against the state. The threatening to kill the doctor is a reflection of that."

Regarding the series of bomb attacks across the country on August 17, 2005, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "You had seen rise of militants in the country and they wanted to make Bangladesh as a militant state."

"People saw many militants like Bangla Bhai and Shayekh Abdur Rahman and the then government (BNP-Jamaat) mentioned that those were creation of the media. But later you (media) saw rise of real militants and their activities. In this way, on August 17 in 2005, militants bombed simultaneously in 63 districts of the country. Through this attack, they had informed that there were terrorists in the country," he added.

The Minister said that the government has not been able to completely eradicate militancy, but militancy is under control, adding, "Some sleeper cell of the militant group is still remaining. They are trying to expose themselves. Our security forces and intelligence agencies are highly efficient.

 They are deactivating militancy and bringing them to book."

War crime convict Delawar Hossain Sayedee was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital on August 13 after he fell sick. He breathed his last around 8:40pm on August 14 under cardiology department chairman Prof Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed. Prof SM Mostofa Zaman was also the members of the medical board.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trial not completed in 18 years
Dhaka asked to close two accounts with Myanmar banks under US sanctions
Over 13.59 lakh students to sit for HSC exams today
Sayeedi's doc Prof Zaman receives death threat
5,400 sued over clashes after Sayeedi's death
Last session of JS to start on Sept 3
9 die, 2,149 more hospitalised with dengue in a day
BD's joining depends on members: FM


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7 years
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft