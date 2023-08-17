5,400 sued over clashes after Sayeedi's death





Police have launched legal action against more than 5,400 supporters of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi engaged in clashes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka following the death of Jamaat-e-Islami leader.



They face charges of obstructing public work, assault and carrying out arson attacks on vehicles, according to Shahbagh Police Station Chief Nur Mohammad.





Around 5,000 unidentified suspects were also accused in the case filed by police on Wednesday, authorities said. Sayeedi, a war crimes convict, died while undergoing treatment at BSMMU on Monday.



After his death, loyalists of Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, started to gather at BSMMU and the Shahbagh intersection. But the gathering descended into chaos when the Jamaat leader's body was being taken out of the hospital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Khandker Faruq Ahmed said at a media briefing.



"Thousands of Sayeedi's supporters knelt in front of the vehicle carrying his remains. They were determined to prevent his body from being taken to Pirojpur and carried out an attack on the police and started vandalising vehicles."



"Several senior police officers, including the Ramna Police Station DC, were injured in the attack. The Jamaat activists also set fire to two motorcycles."



The police have sued 400 individuals in three cases over clashes between convicted war criminal Delawar Hossain Sayeedi's followers and law enforcement officials on Tuesday during an absentee funeral prayer for the late Jamaat leader in Chittagong. The cases were filed at Kotwali and Khulshi police stations.



Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahidul Kabir said: "A case has been filed against 200 to 250 unidentified people. Forty were arrested at the spot of the clash."



The case was filed for assaulting policemen, the OC added. Khulshi police station OC Santosh Kumar Chakma said: "A case has been registered accusing an additional 100 to 150 people of attacking police."



As many as 40 people were arrested from the scene and 20 unidentified individuals have been named in the cases at Kotwali Police Station, along with up to 250 unidentified suspects.



Chattogram Jamaat-e-Islami chief Md Shahjahan has also been named in one of these cases for obstructing police from discharging their duties during the clash.



The third case is against up to 150 unidentified suspects, who are accused of attacking law enforcers, said Khulshi Police Station chief Santosh Kumar Chakma.



Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sayeedi died while undergoing treatment at BSMMU on Monday. His supporters declared they wanted to hold his funeral prayers at the Jamiatul Falah mosque in Chattogram after Asr prayers on Tuesday.



Police blocked the two main entrances to the mosque to tackle any untoward situation, fearing chaos during the commemoration of National Mourning Day.



Jamaat activists defied the police deployment and started to gather at the funeral venue. When law enforcers tried to disperse them, a group of Sayeedi's supporters hurled brickbats at them, leaving several officers injured.



Jamaat activists were later dispersed in several phases from the neighbourhood, and at least 40 people were detained, police said.



Police have launched legal action against more than 5,400 supporters of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi engaged in clashes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka following the death of Jamaat-e-Islami leader.They face charges of obstructing public work, assault and carrying out arson attacks on vehicles, according to Shahbagh Police Station Chief Nur Mohammad.Four people have been named as suspects in the case. They are Sayeedi's youngest son Masood Sayeedi, Jamaat's Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, Secretary General Saiful Islam and former Islami Chhatra Shibir chief Safiqul Islam Masud.Around 5,000 unidentified suspects were also accused in the case filed by police on Wednesday, authorities said. Sayeedi, a war crimes convict, died while undergoing treatment at BSMMU on Monday.After his death, loyalists of Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, started to gather at BSMMU and the Shahbagh intersection. But the gathering descended into chaos when the Jamaat leader's body was being taken out of the hospital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Khandker Faruq Ahmed said at a media briefing."Thousands of Sayeedi's supporters knelt in front of the vehicle carrying his remains. They were determined to prevent his body from being taken to Pirojpur and carried out an attack on the police and started vandalising vehicles.""Several senior police officers, including the Ramna Police Station DC, were injured in the attack. The Jamaat activists also set fire to two motorcycles."The police have sued 400 individuals in three cases over clashes between convicted war criminal Delawar Hossain Sayeedi's followers and law enforcement officials on Tuesday during an absentee funeral prayer for the late Jamaat leader in Chittagong. The cases were filed at Kotwali and Khulshi police stations.Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahidul Kabir said: "A case has been filed against 200 to 250 unidentified people. Forty were arrested at the spot of the clash."The case was filed for assaulting policemen, the OC added. Khulshi police station OC Santosh Kumar Chakma said: "A case has been registered accusing an additional 100 to 150 people of attacking police."As many as 40 people were arrested from the scene and 20 unidentified individuals have been named in the cases at Kotwali Police Station, along with up to 250 unidentified suspects.Chattogram Jamaat-e-Islami chief Md Shahjahan has also been named in one of these cases for obstructing police from discharging their duties during the clash.The third case is against up to 150 unidentified suspects, who are accused of attacking law enforcers, said Khulshi Police Station chief Santosh Kumar Chakma.Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sayeedi died while undergoing treatment at BSMMU on Monday. His supporters declared they wanted to hold his funeral prayers at the Jamiatul Falah mosque in Chattogram after Asr prayers on Tuesday.Police blocked the two main entrances to the mosque to tackle any untoward situation, fearing chaos during the commemoration of National Mourning Day.Jamaat activists defied the police deployment and started to gather at the funeral venue. When law enforcers tried to disperse them, a group of Sayeedi's supporters hurled brickbats at them, leaving several officers injured.Jamaat activists were later dispersed in several phases from the neighbourhood, and at least 40 people were detained, police said.