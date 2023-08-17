Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5,400 sued over clashes after Sayeedi's death

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent


Police have launched legal action against more than 5,400 supporters of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi engaged in clashes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka following the death of Jamaat-e-Islami leader.

They face charges of obstructing public work, assault and carrying out arson attacks on vehicles, according to Shahbagh Police Station Chief Nur Mohammad.
Four people have been named as suspects in the case. They are Sayeedi's youngest son Masood Sayeedi, Jamaat's Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, Secretary General Saiful Islam and former Islami Chhatra Shibir chief Safiqul Islam Masud.

Around 5,000 unidentified suspects were also accused in the case filed by police on Wednesday, authorities said.  Sayeedi, a war crimes convict, died while undergoing treatment at BSMMU on Monday.

After his death, loyalists of Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, started to gather at BSMMU and the Shahbagh intersection. But the gathering descended into chaos when the Jamaat leader's body was being taken out of the hospital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Khandker Faruq Ahmed said at a media briefing.

"Thousands of Sayeedi's supporters knelt in front of the vehicle carrying his remains. They were determined to prevent his body from being taken to Pirojpur and carried out an attack on the police and started vandalising vehicles."

"Several senior police officers, including the Ramna Police Station DC, were injured in the attack. The Jamaat activists also set fire to two motorcycles."

The police have sued 400 individuals in three cases over clashes between convicted war criminal Delawar Hossain Sayeedi's followers and law enforcement officials on Tuesday during an absentee funeral prayer for the late Jamaat leader in Chittagong.  The cases were filed at Kotwali and Khulshi police stations.

Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahidul Kabir said: "A case has been filed against 200 to 250 unidentified people. Forty were arrested at the spot of the clash."

The case was filed for assaulting policemen, the OC added. Khulshi police station OC Santosh Kumar Chakma said: "A case has been registered accusing an additional 100 to 150 people of attacking police."

As many as 40 people were arrested from the scene and 20 unidentified individuals have been named in the cases at Kotwali Police Station, along with up to 250 unidentified suspects.

Chattogram Jamaat-e-Islami chief Md Shahjahan has also been named in one of these cases for obstructing police from discharging their duties during the clash.

The third case is against up to 150 unidentified suspects, who are accused of attacking law enforcers, said Khulshi Police Station chief Santosh Kumar Chakma.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sayeedi died while undergoing treatment at BSMMU on Monday. His supporters declared they wanted to hold his funeral prayers at the Jamiatul Falah mosque in Chattogram after Asr prayers on Tuesday.

Police blocked the two main entrances to the mosque to tackle any untoward situation, fearing chaos during the commemoration of National Mourning Day.

Jamaat activists defied the police deployment and started to gather at the funeral venue. When law enforcers tried to disperse them, a group of Sayeedi's supporters hurled brickbats at them, leaving several officers injured.

Jamaat activists were later dispersed in several phases from the neighbourhood, and at least 40 people were detained, police said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trial not completed in 18 years
Dhaka asked to close two accounts with Myanmar banks under US sanctions
Over 13.59 lakh students to sit for HSC exams today
Sayeedi's doc Prof Zaman receives death threat
5,400 sued over clashes after Sayeedi's death
Last session of JS to start on Sept 3
9 die, 2,149 more hospitalised with dengue in a day
BD's joining depends on members: FM


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7 years
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft