Last session of JS to start on Sept 3







It will be 24th session of 11th Jatiya Sangsad.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday convened the session by exercising the power vested on him under Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

According to Parliament Secretariat sources, the session is likely to be brief.



The election scheduled for the 12th parliament would be announced in November.



Several bills, including Cyber Security Bill 2023, are scheduled to be placed in this session.



The Business Advisory Committee will meet before the session begins to fix the agenda and duration of the session, according to JS sources.



It is a constitutional obligation to convene parliament's session within 60 days of the previous session.



The last session of parliament, the budget session, ended on July 6.



