Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:58 PM
9 die, 2,149 more hospitalised with dengue in a day

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,149 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections since January to 92,024.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by nine to 435 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 1,315 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but six of the deaths occurred in the capital.

On Wednesday morning, 9,165 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,163 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.                �bdnews24.com


