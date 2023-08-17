India's security inextricably connected with BD: Senior Indian official







Smita Pant, senior official at the Bangladesh, Myanmar Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs made this remark on Tuesday while addressing an event commemorating the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports Times Now News, a news channel in India.



People have rejected extremism, Bangladesh is on its road to becoming a middle-income country and it provides more UN peacekeepers than almost any other country, Smita Pant said.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammed Mustafizur Rahman opened the discussion by saying that Bangabandhu's "struggle and sacrifice in realizing the rights of the deprived and the downtrodden remains a model for the international community."



She said Bangladesh and India can achieve a lot together, particularly in renewable energy and Sundarbans delta protection.



"Bangabandhu and his family members were killed in cold blood in 1975, the perpetrators, however, were unable to eliminate his values. The dreams of Bangabandhu, who has few equals in history, are coming true today," she remarked.



"He developed his political philosophy from his experience, in fighting for equality, justice, fundamental human rights and, most particularly, realizing the right to self-determination. In his maiden speech at the United Nations in 1974, Bangabandhu alluded to the overriding importance of ensuring peace and justice for all. He said, and I quote, "The very struggle of Bangladesh symbolized the universal struggle for peace and justice," Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammed Mustafizur Rahman said.



"The assassins killed Bangabandhu, but they could not wipe out, or erase, the principles and ideals of this great man. His teachings, ideologies and spirit remain deeply ingrained in our hearts," the report quoted the Bangladesh High Commissioner as saying.



Pankaj Saran, former Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, agreed that Bangladesh's socioeconomic statistics are now better than those of Pakistan and, in certain circumstances, India. It was Bangabandhu who envisioned a thriving Bangladesh and good relations with India, he said.

