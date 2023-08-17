Video
Military officials of 6 countries pay tribute to Bangabandhu

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent


Eight military officials of six friendly countries working in Dhaka, including the Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

Brigadier General Hamidul Haque DG of DGFI led the delegation of military officials paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 on Wednesday.
The eight army officials are Lieutenant Colonel John Dempsey of Australia, Senior Colonel Du Jinsheng and Colonel Qiu Haimo of China, Brigadier Manmeet Singh Sabarwal and Squadron Leader Abhutosh Sharma of India, Brigadier General Roshan Shumsher Rana of Nepal, Colonel Sergey Viktorovich Naydenov of Russia and Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Ng of USA.

After paying tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu, Major General Hamidul Hoque said, "We have come to pay tribute on the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the independence of Bangladesh. Military attachés, Naval attachés and Defence attachés from different countries working in Bangladesh have come with me."

He said that the military officers of different countries of the world have joined me to express the respect that the father of the nation has around the world.

"The history of Bangladesh and the rise of Bangladesh is a wonder of the whole world. Bangladesh gained independence through a long struggle, led by the Father of the Nation. They are here to express the respect and reverence that everyone has for the Father of the Nation," he added.

After paying homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu, these foreign senior military officers led by the DGFI chief visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32.

They visited different parts of the historical Bangabandhu Memorial house. At that time, they carefully visited the scars of the brutal killing of Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15, 1975, and various photo exhibitions. Then they signed the inspection book.


