China won't interfere in BD polls: Chinese envoy







"China never intervenes in other countries' internal issues. Election is Bangladesh's internal issue, our policy is always the same," he told reporters after a meeting with Planning Minister Abdul Mannan at the Planning Commission, according to a release.



Yao Wen said China is a long-standing friend of Bangladesh and they are ready to support development projects here for the benefit of the people of the country.

"China is not worried about Bangladesh's foreign debt repayment," the Chinese Ambassador said.

He also said China will allow Bangladesh tax benefits in the Chinese market following the country's graduation from the least developed countries (LDC) list in 2026.



"China will provide all possible cooperation in the development of bilateral trade relations. If Bangladesh goes from a less developed country to a developing country, China will allow quota-free trade facilities," the envoy said.



Regarding further investments, Ambassador Yao Wen said China would like to invest more in projects in the southern regions of the country now that connectivity has improved because of the Padma Bridge.



Sources said they discussed various issues including development projects, trade and investment at the meeting, the release said.



"After the Padma Bridge, China wants to invest in infrastructure development in the western region. At the same time, investors are interested in working together with Bangladesh in the production of electric vehicles," he said.



He also said China is interested in providing training for Bangladeshi personnel involved in long-term development projects.



China interested in setting up electric vehicle factory in Bangladesh, he added.



Replying to question, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporter that they [China] are experienced in many sectors, however, we have discussed setting up an electric vehicle factory in the southern region of the country, he said.



Bangladesh considers China an important neighbour, the Minister further said.



Mannan said Bangladesh can take lessons from China's development story considering its vast experience and expertise in infrastructure development. It has working experience in Bangladesh too, he added.



"They have implemented 28 five-year plans and Bangladesh is implementing only its 8th five-year plan," he said after the meeting.



"We assured the Chinese envoy that we consider China as a very important friend. We have got Chinese support in the past and are getting it now. We hope to have more support in the future too."



Mannan said he hopes China will more generously help Bangladesh by providing more duty-free quota-free facilities.



The Minister said China is interested in investing in solar power and electric vehicle sectors in Bangladesh.



"China is an important friend of Bangladesh. We value it," he added.



