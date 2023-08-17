Video
BD doesn't need people from other countries: Momen

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday, "As Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries, we don't need citizens from other countries."

He said that he told US congressmen, Ed Case and Richard McCormick, who were recently in Dhaka, that Bangladesh being overpopulated did not need other countries' citizens.

The two US congressmen had suggested that Bangladesh absorb Rohingyas by imparting them skills and education.

 "In reply I told them Rohingyas should go back to their country of origin for better life," Momen told reporters responding to a question.

"The US can take some of the Rohingyas," he suggested.

Momen said Rohingyas are keen to return to Myanmar and the Myanmar government is also willing to take them back.

The US had said they would take Rohingyas but they did not, said Momen.

Momen said that western countries possibly have an  impression that Bangladesh will absorb Rohingya refugees as they took refuge here.

"Repatriation is the priority. The US should make efforts for their return to Myanmar," he said, adding that Myanmar is not Bangladesh's enemy, but they have some problems.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister said Myanmar is willing to take back Rohingyas but some foreign governments and international organisations were  not supporting their repatriation.

"They (international community) think it will not be wise to send the Rohingyas back to Myanmar until democracy is restored there," he had told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 2.

Momen said that the international community thinks there is a need for positive approach from all stakeholders who are working on the Rohingya issue to begin repatriation.


