

Some foreign countries want to create impediments before election: PM



Election is not their main interest, she said.



Foreign country representatives and their loved so called civil society do not like development and progress of Bangladesh, she said.

"Our civil society is echoing the foreigners only for some financial benefit. They never think about the interest of the country, said Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 48th martyrdom anniversary, in her presidential speech at a commemoration meeting hosted by ruling Awami League (AL) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.



Sheikh Hasina said, "Ziaur Rahman started controversial elections in the country. Ershad and Khaleda Zia continued the process. Then our foreign friends said nothing and did not issue any statement against those bad elections. I think they don't like the development and progress of Bangladesh. Their purpose is not election or democracy. They want to create impediments in the way of development."



Reiterating that she does not want to come to power by selling the interests of the country, Sheikh Hasina said, "There are various conspiracies surrounding the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal. Many people want to use it. And sitting here they don't hesitate to attack. I don't know whether or not our intellectuals think about this issue. Without realising anything they sing with them (foreigners)."



"We should all be aware of this. And before there was any discussion of selling gas, I said, I don't want to go to power by compromising with the interests of the country, I am not so greedy for power. Neither was my father," she added.



Criticising Dr Yunus, Sheikh Hasina said, "Our country has a moneylender. He grabbed workers' money and did not pay tax. He lends money to the poor at high interest and smuggles the profits abroad. That's the point. He is their favourite person. But we work for people's welfare."



She said, "In 1991 election, I refused to form government with support from Jamaat and Jatiya Party. Then, Khaleda Zia formed the government taking their supports."



Referring to her visit to the United States long back, she said, "Today they speak about democracy. I saw them there (United States). 'Government of the people, by the people, for the people', I told them - I come from a country (Bangladesh), where the government is of the army, by the army and for the army."



Regarding the trial of Bangabandhu killing, the Prime Minister said, "History can never be erased.



This is the reality. BNP thought that this murder will never be brought to justice. I thank the people of this country. After 21 years, we came to power with their support and took the initiative of bringing the assassins to justice. It took 35 years to get justice. Sentence of some murderers have been implemented."



She also said that Zia sheltered the murderers. Ershad rehabilitated them. Barrister Moinul Hussein also formed a party with the murderers. It is supporting murderers.



Sheikh Hasina said, "Murderers changed the name of Bangladesh with the killing of Bangabandhu. they declared it as Islamic state. Bangladesh Betar's name was changed to Radio Bangladesh. Instead of 'Joy Bangla' slogan was replaced by 'Zindabad' slogan. History was distorted. The dream of development of people of Bangladesh was halted. Murderer Mushtaq declared himself President, made Zia army chief.



Ziaur Rahman was intimately involved in this murder. As Mir Zafar could not stay in power more than three months, similarly, Mushtaq could not stay. Zia seized power. Later he tried to establish himself as a politician. The Army broke the rules and held a presidential election. Vote rigging and vote theft started from there. Then the party called BNP was formed."



"Khaleda Zia has narrow and perverse mentality. Though August 15 is not her birthday, she celebrates August 15 as her birthday," Hasina added.



She said, "August 15 is the most scandalous chapter in the life of the Bangali nation. It is the saddest incident in independent Bangladesh. On that day, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated."



"In history, such a horrible incident happened on the soil of Bengal. It also defeated Karbala.



Because in Karbala women and innocent children were not killed," Sheikh Hasina added.



Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the commemoration meeting and General Secretary of the party Obaidul Quader gave the opening speech.



Awami League Advisory Council member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Joint General Secretary Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Executive Member Advocate Tarana Halim, Dhaka South city AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir, North city AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi also spoke in the meeting.



AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim moderated it.

