Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD condemns attack on Shah Cheragh Shrine in Iran

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Diplomatic Correspondent


Bangladesh strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the holy Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraj in Iran, which is the second attack on the same shrine in a year that claimed two innocent lives and injured many.

"Bangladesh considers the attacks on innocent pilgrims and religious sites as the senseless and cowardice acts and expresses its solidarity with the people of Iran against such heinous attacks," a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.
Bangladesh firmly rejects all forms of terrorism and stands with international community in opposing terrorism, it said.

The government of Bangladesh further extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Iran, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trial not completed in 18 years
Dhaka asked to close two accounts with Myanmar banks under US sanctions
Over 13.59 lakh students to sit for HSC exams today
Sayeedi's doc Prof Zaman receives death threat
5,400 sued over clashes after Sayeedi's death
Last session of JS to start on Sept 3
9 die, 2,149 more hospitalised with dengue in a day
BD's joining depends on members: FM


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7 years
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft