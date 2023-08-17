BD condemns attack on Shah Cheragh Shrine in Iran





Bangladesh strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the holy Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraj in Iran, which is the second attack on the same shrine in a year that claimed two innocent lives and injured many."Bangladesh considers the attacks on innocent pilgrims and religious sites as the senseless and cowardice acts and expresses its solidarity with the people of Iran against such heinous attacks," a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.Bangladesh firmly rejects all forms of terrorism and stands with international community in opposing terrorism, it said.The government of Bangladesh further extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Iran, it added.