BNP leaders afraid of facing the truth: Quader







He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion, organised by the ruling AL at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here, marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.



AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said there are many questions in the history but the answers to those questions have not been found from BNP despite repeated pleas.



"They (BNP leaders) were asked - who sent the killers of the August 15 carnage safely abroad and who rewarded them with overseas jobs? No BNP leader gave that answer. In fact, they are afraid of facing the truth," he said.



The AL general secretary said he have repeatedly asked the same question to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



"Who included the fifth constitutional amendment of Khandkar Mostak in the constitution of Bangladesh? Who made the fifth amendment? Ziaur Rahman did it," he said.



He said BNP leader Mirza Abbas is not ashamed when he says that the AL has dissected the constitution and they (BNP) do not accept that constitution.



"Doesn't Mirza Abbas feel ashamed? Ziaur Rahman brought amendment to the constitution to stop the trial of Bangabandhu's killers," he added.



Quader said both of those who kill and who help in killing are equally guilty, while Zia gave the killers courage. "If Ziaur Rahman's misrule was not there, this incident would not have happened in the world," he said.



About the birthday of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, he said during the coronavirus pandemic, it was observed that for the sixth time, another birthday of Khaleda was celebrated on August 15.



"How many birthdays does a person have?" he questioned.



The road transport minister said: "We still do not know all the facts of the August 15 carnage. All the truth is not yet revealed. Many facts remain unknown. The truth will be revealed. The prime minister held the trial of Bangabandhu's assassination and many truths have been revealed there. But how many of us admit this truth?" �BSS

