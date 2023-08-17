16 Jamaat men sent to jail







Sixteen members of Jamaat-e-Islami were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over clashes with Awami League workers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque centring holding Gayebana namaz-e-janaza of Delawar Hossain Sayeedi and dua mahfil on the occasion of the death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhanda passed the order rejecting bail prayer in the case.The Jamaat men who were sent to jail are Md Imtiaz Chawdhury, Sajal Mollah, Shahabaz Hossain, Monir Hossain, Tarek Hasan, Md Monjur, Md Ujjal Mia, Motiur Rahman, Md Alamin, Md Ali, Saiful Islam, Mohiuddin, Jamilur Rahman, Md Saiful, Yusuf Fakir and Rahmat Ullah.