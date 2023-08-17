Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Don't try to hold election sans caretaker govt: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

THAKURGAON, Aug 16: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday asked the government not to attempt to hold the election without a caretaker government.

He warned that the government would not be allowed to do so.

"Today, not only us, the international community is saying that the previous elections held under Awami League government were not fair. This time too, if election is not held with the participation of all parties, they will not accept it," he said.

Fakhrul said this while addressing a doa-mahfil and discussion meeting at Mirza Ruhul Amin Auditorium in Thakurgaon municipality on Wednesday afternoon seeking recovery of ailing Khaleda Zia, BNP's chairperson.

"We will force this government to resign and hold election under a neutral non-party government through uniting all the forces," he said.

He demanded the release of Khaleda Zia and withdrawal of false cases against the party's leaders and activists.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "You know the present situation in the country. No opposition leaders and activists and their children get jobs. Today, the government is afraid of Tarique Rahman. He is leading the movement for democracy today."

"I want to make it clear to the government that she (Khaleda Zia) should be released immediately for better treatment. Otherwise, the people of this country have woken up, they are holding huge rallies," he said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP leaders afraid of facing the truth: Quader
16 Jamaat men sent to jail
Don't try to hold election sans caretaker govt: Fakhrul
S Alam Group seeks withdrawal of HC order
DSCC Councillor Monsur denied bail, sent to jail
Bangamata's birth anniv celebrated in UAE
Ctg Elevated Expressway likely to be opened to public by October
Jamuna swells, homestead submerge in low-lying areas


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7 years
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft