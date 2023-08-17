Don't try to hold election sans caretaker govt: Fakhrul







THAKURGAON, Aug 16: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday asked the government not to attempt to hold the election without a caretaker government.He warned that the government would not be allowed to do so."Today, not only us, the international community is saying that the previous elections held under Awami League government were not fair. This time too, if election is not held with the participation of all parties, they will not accept it," he said.Fakhrul said this while addressing a doa-mahfil and discussion meeting at Mirza Ruhul Amin Auditorium in Thakurgaon municipality on Wednesday afternoon seeking recovery of ailing Khaleda Zia, BNP's chairperson."We will force this government to resign and hold election under a neutral non-party government through uniting all the forces," he said.He demanded the release of Khaleda Zia and withdrawal of false cases against the party's leaders and activists.Mirza Fakhrul said, "You know the present situation in the country. No opposition leaders and activists and their children get jobs. Today, the government is afraid of Tarique Rahman. He is leading the movement for democracy today.""I want to make it clear to the government that she (Khaleda Zia) should be released immediately for better treatment. Otherwise, the people of this country have woken up, they are holding huge rallies," he said. �UNB