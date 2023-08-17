S Alam Group seeks withdrawal of HC order







S Alam Group submitted one petition through its lawyers before the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu in line with the High Court directive that had on Sunday declined recall its order and asked Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC, principal counsel of S Alam Group, to submit written petition.



During court proceedings on Sunday, Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC, principal counsel of S Alam Group, made a verbal appeal to recall its order.

In his submissions, Ajmalul Hossain urged the court to recall the order.



However, the bench told Ajmalul that its order has already been signed and therefore, there is no scope to recall it.



On Wednesday, S Alam Group submitted one petition to the HC bench while the other petition submitted to the attorney-general's office seeking to be made a party to a probe ordered by the High Court, and the other seeking a retraction of the probe and a gag order on media.



The HC had earlier on August 6 issued a suo moto rule directing a probe into allegations that S Alam Group owner Mohammed Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen are running offshore businesses without Bangladesh Bank's permission.



In the petition to the HC, Saiful Alam and Farzana Parveen requested the court to allow them to become a party in the suo muto rule ordering the probe so they can place their arguments, petitions and appeals before the court through their lawyers.



The second petition is currently filed with the attorney general's office and will be submitted later to the HC once they have been made a party to the suo moto rule.



This one seeks a recall of the same order, and also appealed the HC to order media, including The Daily Star, and lawyers not to make any report or comments on the HC rule and order about S Alam Group.



Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled confirmed the matter to the media.



He said S Alam Group submitted the petitions to the HC through senior lawyer Barrister Ajmalul Hossain.



The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu may hold hearing on the petitions on Sunday.



On August 6 in a suo moto move, the same bench ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate allegations against S Alam Group that it had siphoned $1 billion to different countries, including Singapore.



The court asked the ACC to submit a report within two months. The bench also asked Bangladesh Bank and its Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to report whether or not the siphoned money was invested abroad with their approval.

