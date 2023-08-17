DSCC Councillor Monsur denied bail, sent to jail







Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhanda passed the order rejecting bail prayer in the sensational murder case.



On Wednesday Councillor Monsur surrendered before the court and sought bail. The court issued arrest warrant against him on July 20 in the case.

Detective Branch (DB) of police on June 5 submitted the charge-sheet in the case. DB Inspector and Investigation Officer of the case Yasin Shikder filed the charge-sheet against 33 accused including fugitive top terror Jisan and Freedom Manik.



DSCC Ward-10 Councillor Maruf Ahmed Monsur was among the charge sheeted accused.



On the night of March 24, Awami League politician Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afran Prity, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in a firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital at Shahjahanpur.



Tipu was a former general secretary of the Awami League Motijheel committee and Prity was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Govt College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.



So far, police have arrested 25 individuals in connection with the killings.



