Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:56 PM
Bangamata's birth anniv celebrated in UAE

Saiful Islam Talukder from UAE

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have celebrated the 93rd birth anniversary of Bangmata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib, the consort of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 8 separately in a dignified manner through various programmes.

All the officials and employees of the embassy, their spouses, leaders of Bangladesh Ladies Association, leaders of Bangladeshi community in Abu Dhabi, representatives of various social and cultural organizations, media workers and expatriates of all ages participated in the event.

The programme of the day included wreath-laying of Bangmata's portrait, exhibition of documentaries on her life and work, reading of speech by President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the day, discussion on Bangmata's life and work.
 
While discussing the biography of Bangamata, Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar said that she followed Bangabandhu like a shadow from the time of anti-British movement, not only independence and freedom movement of Bangladesh but also supported and gave him courage.

Bangamata contributed immensely to the transformation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib into the Father of the Nation. Despite rising to the pinnacle of power, he and his family lived a very simple life away from the consumerist lifestyle that served as a role model for a happy life and society.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the souls of all the martyrs of the father of the nation including Bangamata.

Besides, the ceremony started with wreath laying on the portrait of Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib at Bangladesh Consulate General in Dubai.

Engr Abu Jafar Chowdhury, CIP Ayub Ali Babul, Abida Hossain, Ismail Gani Chowdhury, Nishat Jahan Chowdhury, Kamrul Hasan, Nasser Reza, Delwar Ahmed, Nasiruddin Kaysa also spoke in the discussion meeting held with Consul General BM Jamal Hossain in the chair and moderated by Councillor Arifur Rahman.

Representatives of Consulate, Bangladesh Biman, Janata Bank, Bangladesh Association and print electronic media were present on the occasion.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
