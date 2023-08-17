Video
Home Back Page

Ctg Elevated Expressway likely to be opened to public by October

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 16: The 16.5 km long Chattogram Elevated Expressway, the city's first-ever expressway, is expected to be opened to public by October.

"We have geared up our construction works in order to complete the Expressway to facilitate the traffic movement of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel" said Project Director Mahfuzur Rahman.

"Earlier we had faced various obstacles from different organisations that had delayed our construction works. Presently, we have been able to overcome all the hindrances to speed up our works,' he added.

He further said, "We hope we will be able to complete the works of the first ever expressway by October positively."

Project Director and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Executive Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman further said that the construction works of the project had been going round the clock to complete it by October.

Meanwhile the last obstacles of the project had been removed on February 6 with the signing of a lease agreement with Bangladesh Railway for 70 decimal lands for construction of Elevated Expressway from Chattogram Airport to Lalkhan Bazar.

In this connection a bipartite agreement has been signed for a term of 10 years in the first phase at Tk 3,04,92000. With the lease agreement for the land from Dewanhat to Tigerpass with Bangladesh Railway, the problem of land problem for construction of the Elevated Expressway has been resolved.

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has taken up the project, elevated expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

A Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked to complete the construction of the project.  The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently it takes two to three hours from Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance.  According to CDA sources, the construction works of the elevated expressway is being delayed as Bangladesh Railway has not yet allotted the required land for the project, resulting in city dwellers suffer.

The updated cost of the project is Taka 4,298.95 crore, and the deadline has been shifted to June 2024, after two extensions.

The 16.5 km elevated expressway will be a four-lane path with a total width of 16.5 metres. It will have 24 ramps at nine points from Lalkhan Bazar to the airport. With the ramps, the total length of the expressway will be 28.5 km.

The ramps will facilitate entry and exit points at Tigerpass, Agrabad, Barik Building, Nimtala Biswa Road, customs area, CEPZ, Karnaphuli EPZ, Katghar area, the sea-beach and airport intersections.


