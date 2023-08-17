Jamuna swells, homestead submerge in low-lying areas







According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Jamuna and Padma were swelling on Wednesday and trend and will continue in next 24 hours.



In Sirajganj and Tangail, the Jamuna was rising and flowing 16 cm below the danger mark. The flood water may cross the danger level within 24 hours, according to the FFWC.

Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer and in-charge of FFWC, said that the Brahmaputra and the Ganges were steady state and that both the rivers may remain steady in next 24 hours.



He also said that all the major rivers in the country's north-eastern region were falling and that the trend may continue in next 24 hours.



In next 24 hours, the Jamuna at Porabari may flow close to its danger level, he added.



Mehadi Hasan said that the Teesta, Dharla and Dudkumar rivers in the Northern region of the country were falling. The rivers may flow at their normal state in next 48 hours.



