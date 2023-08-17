Nat’l Mourning Day observed at ISU

International Standard University (ISU) observed the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Wednesday with due honour and respect at its Mohakhali campus. Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University presided over the programme while Chairman of ISU Board of trustees Engr AKM Mosharraf Hussain was present as chief guest.

HTM QuaderNewaz, Treasurer (In-charge), Md Lutfor Rahman, Registrar, Heads of all Departments, teachers and administrative officers, staffs of ISU were present in the program. After the discussion programme, all the members offered Dua and Munajat for the departed souls of the martyrs who were killed on 15 August 1975.