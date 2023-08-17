Man’s hanging body recovered from Dhaka park





The man, believed to be approximately 25 years old, could not be identified immediately.

A police patrol unit discovered the body around 3 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Golam Mostafa of Shahbagh Police Station.

The body was hanging from a tree, with a lungi tied around the neck, he said.

Police took the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed the man's death. Authorities are working to establish the man's identity.



Police have retrieved the body of a man hanging from a tree at Dhaka's Panthakunja Park.The man, believed to be approximately 25 years old, could not be identified immediately.A police patrol unit discovered the body around 3 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Golam Mostafa of Shahbagh Police Station.The body was hanging from a tree, with a lungi tied around the neck, he said.Police took the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed the man's death. Authorities are working to establish the man's identity.The body was later sent to the hospital's morgue for an autopsy, Mostafa said. �bdnews24.com