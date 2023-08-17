|
Man’s hanging body recovered from Dhaka park
|
Police have retrieved the body of a man hanging from a tree at Dhaka's Panthakunja Park.
The man, believed to be approximately 25 years old, could not be identified immediately.
A police patrol unit discovered the body around 3 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Golam Mostafa of Shahbagh Police Station.
The body was hanging from a tree, with a lungi tied around the neck, he said.
Police took the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed the man's death. Authorities are working to establish the man's identity.