200 BD students join US Embassy’s English Access prog





Ambassador Haas praised 100 young women and 100 young men from local madrasas, public, and technical schools from Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet for choosing to participate in this life-changing programme.

Ambassador Haas also thanked the Language Proficiency Center and GEIST International Foundation for partnering with the US Embassy in implementing the English Access Microscholarship programme.

The English Access Microscholarship Programme is a rigorous, two-year interactive program building a foundation in English language, American culture, critical thinking, and leadership skills for 13 to 17-year-olds from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and helps the students become more competitive when applying for higher education and employment opportunities. �UNB

