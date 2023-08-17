Video
People better aware now after imposing fine for Aedes larvae: Atiqul

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

People have become aware after imposing fine for finding Aedes larvae, said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday.

"On July 8, we came to Japan Garden City and found presence of larvae in the basement of all the buildings. A fine of Tk 5 lakh was imposed. There was larvae in each basement. But today I saw a clean environment. This proves that mosquito menace can be reduced if people get involved," he said.

"I went back to the buildings where Aedes larvae were found earlier and found that people had become aware after the fine," he said.

The mayor was speaking to reporters after visiting the buildings of Japan Garden City in Mohammadpur in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

"The cases of dengue in Dhaka North City Corporation are slightly less. Most of the patients of Mohakhali DNCC Hospital are from outside Dhaka. In other words, people have become aware because they have paid fines," he said.
"We are also running a campaign to raise awareness. The reverse drive will be carried out again where the raids have been conducted in the last one and a half months. A fine of around Tk 1.5 crore has been imposed in one-and-a-half months. It has all been deposited in the revenue department. If this money had been received by the city corporation, this money could have been spent on mosquito eradication and public awareness," the mayor also said.

Responding to a question about BTI pesticide, the mayor said, "We have written to the Plant Protection Wing regarding the import of BTI. They said we can import BTI. As a result, the work has been given to the lowest bidder in the tender."

After the drive in Mohammadpur, the BITI test was done at DNCC Nagar Bhaban in presence of journalists. Jahangirnagar University Professor Entomologist Dr Kabirul Bashar was present on the occasion.

"The results of the test that have been done now will be available within six hours. Earlier, 100 percent effective results were found in the lab test of Jahangirnagar," said Kabirul.      �UNB


