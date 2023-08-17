Video
Nat’l Moon Sighting Committee meets today

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held today to fix the first day of the Arabic month of Safar of 1445 Hizri, after reviewing reports on appearance of the new moon.
State Minister for Religious Affairs and National Moon Sighting Committee Chairman M Faridul Huq Khan will chair the meeting at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here at 7pm (Thursday), said an official handout.
If the new moon of Safar month is seen anywhere in the sky of the country, the concerned people have been requested to inform dialing the telephone numbers - 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917 or through the fax numbers-- 02-223383397 and 02-9555951 or inform the concerned district administrators or Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), the release added.      �BSS


