BSS MD for letting next generation know about Bangabandhu, Liberation War

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad on Wednesday called for letting the next generation know about the life and work of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the War of Liberation and the authentic history of Bangladesh.
"Future generations have to know about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the right history of country's independence and the Liberation War from their respective families," he said.
The veteran journalist made the remarks while addressing a discussion at the conference room of BSS, the national news agency, here marking the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Later, a doa-mahfil was held seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his other family members martyred on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.
The BSS chief editor also urged everyone to fulfill their respective responsibilities in a proper manner to materialize the dream of Bangabandhu to build 'Sonar Bangla'.
He advised all to read books written on Bangabandhu specially 'The Unfinished Memoirs', 'Amar Dekha Naya Chin' and 'The Prison Diaries' to learn more about Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh.
He called upon all to uphold the spirit of War of Liberation in this mourning month of August.
Regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's development plan and the upcoming elections, he said there is no alternative to re-electing the Awami League government to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.    �BSS


