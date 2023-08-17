Video
Thursday, 17 August, 2023
Home City News

Self defence training for children, girls kicks off in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 16: Self defence training of children and girls, began in Chattogram on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Youth and Sport with support from UNICEF organised the training at BRAC learning centre.
Under the programme, 15,000 children and adolescents will be trained in self-defence in Chattogram to keep them safe from violence.
Elisa Calpona, Child Protection Manager of UNICEF Bangladesh was present as the chief guest.
Monira Hasan UNICEF Child Protection Chief, Jasmin Hussain Child Protection Officer, Khulna Division Chief Mominunesa Shikha, Master Trainer Self Defence Project Tofazzal Hossain Human, Resource Manager of Self Defense Cox's Bazar District Harunur Rashid and Main uddin Milky attended the programme.
UNICEF will organise two-hour sessions on self-defence in 25 districts and 12 cities to train one lakh children and over five lakh parents in self defence.
In April 2022, UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sport took the programme  for development of sports and prevent violence against children and women, said Elisa Calpona.
She said that the rate of violence against female children is the highest. "
"Our project aims to teach self defence techniques to women children. By which they will be able to defend and escape from the attacker. We have also taken boys under this because we see that boy children are also abused by adults," she added.
Project Director Tofazzal said, "We want to bring one lakh children across Bangladesh under this project."
"Chattogram represents a remarkably diverse scenario with children affected both from violence and from climate change effects like flooding and monsoons. Sport for development will ensure the protection and development of the most vulnerable children,"  said Madhuri Banerjee, Chief of UNICEF Chattogram Field Office.
The implementing partners are Subarnarekha Ltd and Karate Do Bangladesh.


