3 DSCC hospitals offer free dengue test from today







The hospitals are: Dhaka Mahanagar General Hospi-tal, Dhaka Mahanagar Shishu Hospital and Nazirabazar Matrisadan, said a DSCC press release on Wednesday.



The hospitals will provide patients with this service from 8am to 2pm every day except Friday.

However, the free test will be available from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow (Thursday).



Over 400 people have so far died from dengue this year and around 90, 000 people have been infected with the viral fever. �UNB

