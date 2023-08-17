Commission on Bangabandhu murder soon  







It is very important to set up such kind of commission to bring the plotters of the murder of the nation's father to light. We are more or less aware of those who were squarely involved in the gruesome killing. But little has been known about all those who chalked out the plan not only to kill Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but also to upend the achievements of our liberation war.



The commission is likely to see the light shortly as Law Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday disclosed that the draft of this law has already been finalized and a bill on it will be placed in the parliament after the approval from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Such kind of commission is coveted for a long by the people of the nation. Because it was the cruelest bloody incident in which on August 15, 1975 the Father of the Nation along with at least 18 of his close family members were brutally gunned down at his 32 Dhanmandi residence.



It is said that Khondakar Mostaq Ahmad was the brainchild behind Mujib's murder with the connivance of a group of depraved army personnel. But there were other civilian conspirators and traitors, some of them are still legally unidentified and some escaped punishment due to the passage of the Indemnity Ordinance that had reprieved the murderers of the Father of the Nation and most of his family members.



The Indemnity Ordinance had given the Mujib's killers carte blanche to cavort at their will.



Finally, the wrong was righted after 21 years when the Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina let the justice roll down like waters in 1996. The government de-stigmatized the nation by adopting two important measures -- the abolishment of the infamous Indemnity provision and the initiation of a normal judicial process for trying those guilty of the crimes committed on August 15.



Some of Mujib's killers have been prosecuted adhering to the legal process. And accordingly, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 19 in 2009 upheld a High Court verdict that sentenced 12 people to death for the murder of the Father of the Nation. So far, six killers' death penalty has been executed and five still remain absconding.



We believe that the government will stick to its words by setting up the much-talked about probe commission to find killers and conspirators engaged in Bangabandhu murder.



