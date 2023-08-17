

Strawberry farming earns profit in Thakurgaon



Sujat Ali has already started lifting strawberry fruits. He is sending these fruits to Dhaka and other districts of the country. He is benefitting while many have found employment.



Sujat Ali is a farmer of Beldohi Village at No.9 Sengaon Union.

In November this year, he purchased strawberry saplings from Joypurhat at Tk 18,000. He planted these on his two acre and 55 decimal land. At present, there are about 35,000 strawberry plants in his farm.



He is lifting strawberry everyday. Per kilogram strawberry is selling at Tk 800-1,200. He has so far sold fruits of Tk 7 lakh against his invest of Tk 12 lakh. Strawberry can be lifted at least for next one month. He is expecting a total sale of Tk 40/45 lakh.



A total of 12 men and women are working in his farm. People are coming from different areas to see his farm.



One Moklesur who came from Dinajpur said, he got amazed to see the strawberry farm. "After being inspired by Sujat Ali, I am taking preparation to cultivate strawberry in the next year," he added.



"I didn't know earlier that strawberry farming gives so much profit," said Faidul of Bothpaligaon Village in the upazila. "I will cultivate strawberry in the next year. Not only Moklesur but many others are getting inspired by Sujat Ali," he added.



Agriculture office sources said, along with inspiring, farmers are given necessary advice.



Pirganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Saiful Islam said, strawberry cultivation is very profitable.



Sujat Ali has added a new dimension to the strawberry farming, he added. He is being assisted by the agriculture department.



Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Thakurgaon, Dr Sirajul Islam said, the strawberry cultivation is gradually expanding in the district. About 25-30 acres of land have been brought under strawberry in the district. By commercial farming, Sujat Ali has created sensation, he added.



"We hope strawberry farming will contribute greatly to the economy of the district and the country," the official maintained.

