Seven killed, 15 injured in road mishaps





MANIKGANJ: Two persons were killed and at least 14 others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Singair upazilas of the district on Thursday morning.

According to police and local sources, a goods-laden truck was going to Paturia in the morning. At that time, a bus of 'Nilachal Paribahan' collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction in Muljan area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at around 11 am. The driver of the truck died on the spot and at least 10 passengers of the bus were injured at that time.

However, the identity of the deceased could not be known immediately. The injured have been admitted to Manikganj Sadar Hospital.

On the other hand, a teenage boy was killed after a cargo pickup fell into a ditch in Taltala area of Shaesta Union in Singair Upazila of the district at around 8 am.

Additional Superintendent of Manikganj Police Sujan Sarkar confirmed the incidents, adding that necessary steps will be taken in these regards.

NARAYANGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed after a covered van hit their vehicle in Bandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Amanullah Aman, 35, of Modonpur Union under Bandar Upazila, and his cousin Shishir Mia, 28, of Dhampur Union in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanchpur Highway Police Station (PS) Md Ibrahim said the accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Keurala area at around 4 pm when the two were going to Jangal area from Modonpur and a covered van hit their vehicle from behind, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and brought those to the PS.

However, the law enforcers have seized the van, but the driver and his associate fled the place immediate after the accident, the OC added.

KUSHTIA: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Kumarkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in Kalumor area on the Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway at around 11:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Mia, 42, and Ikramul, 22, hailed from Chuadanga District.

According to police and local sources, Shahin and Ikramul were going towards Kushtia from Chuadanga in the morning riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a three-wheeler collided with their motorcycle in Kalumor area on the Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway at around 11:30 am. Shahin died on the spot. Ikramul was rescued in critical condition, but died on the way to Kushtia Sadar Hospital.

Kushtia Highway PS OC Subrata confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MADARIPUR: A woman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Begum, 30, wife of Milon Chowdhury, a resident of Charfatebahadur Village under the upazila.

According to the witnesses, Ayesha was going to Kalkini at night riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, when she reached Kulur Bridge area, another speedy auto-rickshaw collided with their vehicle, which left Ayesha and the auto-rickshaw driver critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ayesha dead and referred the injured to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kalkini PS OC Md Shamim Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.



Seven people including a woman have been killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Manikganj, Narayanganj, Kushtia and Madaripur, in three days.MANIKGANJ: Two persons were killed and at least 14 others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Singair upazilas of the district on Thursday morning.According to police and local sources, a goods-laden truck was going to Paturia in the morning. At that time, a bus of 'Nilachal Paribahan' collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction in Muljan area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at around 11 am. The driver of the truck died on the spot and at least 10 passengers of the bus were injured at that time.However, the identity of the deceased could not be known immediately. The injured have been admitted to Manikganj Sadar Hospital.On the other hand, a teenage boy was killed after a cargo pickup fell into a ditch in Taltala area of Shaesta Union in Singair Upazila of the district at around 8 am.The deceased was identified as Hriday, 18, hailed from Kaliganj Upazila in Lalmonirhat District. Meanwhile, four other workers of the pickup were seriously injured in the accident.Additional Superintendent of Manikganj Police Sujan Sarkar confirmed the incidents, adding that necessary steps will be taken in these regards.NARAYANGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed after a covered van hit their vehicle in Bandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Amanullah Aman, 35, of Modonpur Union under Bandar Upazila, and his cousin Shishir Mia, 28, of Dhampur Union in the district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kanchpur Highway Police Station (PS) Md Ibrahim said the accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Keurala area at around 4 pm when the two were going to Jangal area from Modonpur and a covered van hit their vehicle from behind, which left them dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and brought those to the PS.However, the law enforcers have seized the van, but the driver and his associate fled the place immediate after the accident, the OC added.KUSHTIA: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Kumarkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The accident took place in Kalumor area on the Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway at around 11:30 am.The deceased were identified as Shahin Mia, 42, and Ikramul, 22, hailed from Chuadanga District.According to police and local sources, Shahin and Ikramul were going towards Kushtia from Chuadanga in the morning riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a three-wheeler collided with their motorcycle in Kalumor area on the Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway at around 11:30 am. Shahin died on the spot. Ikramul was rescued in critical condition, but died on the way to Kushtia Sadar Hospital.Kushtia Highway PS OC Subrata confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.MADARIPUR: A woman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The deceased was identified as Ayesha Begum, 30, wife of Milon Chowdhury, a resident of Charfatebahadur Village under the upazila.According to the witnesses, Ayesha was going to Kalkini at night riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, when she reached Kulur Bridge area, another speedy auto-rickshaw collided with their vehicle, which left Ayesha and the auto-rickshaw driver critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ayesha dead and referred the injured to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body.Kalkini PS OC Md Shamim Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken in this regard.