Dudhani-Kalsindur road at Dhoubarua turns into death trap

Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:53 PM
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DHOUBAURA, MYMENSINGH, July 13: The Dudhani-Kalsindur metalised road has been turned into a death trap in Dhoubaura Upazila of the district. Public communication suffering is mounting up.

According to field sources, the four kilometre road has developed puddles on different places. All modes of transports can't move on the deplorable road. Small and big accidents are taking place regularly.

A pedestrian of Kashinathpur Village Nazmul Islam said, the road has been lying deplorable for a long time but none is there to see it.

Auto-driver Mojibur Rahman said, "Our vehicles face accidents every day. It's emergency to repair the road."

According to upazila engineering office sources, the road was repaired for the last time in 2018-19 financial year. But within one year of the repairing, puddles started to appear at different points, he added.

Upazila Engineer Abu Bakar Siddiq said, the road has been given to maintenance scheme. It can be repaired this year, he added.


